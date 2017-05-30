Madison Health breaks ground

Madison Health breaks ground

Madison County and Madison Health leaders shovel the first scoops of dirt for the renovations at the London based hospital. From the left are, Dr. Michael Caligiuri, Dr. Mitch Spahn, Dr. Richard Streck of Mount Carmel, Tom Blincoe, Dana Engle, Rep. Bill Dean, Commissioner David Dhume, Mayor of London Pat Closser, Senator Bob Hackett, Buddy Byers and Diane Byers.

