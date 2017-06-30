Madison County Fourth of July 2017

Madison County is celebrating America's Independence Day for five days, with festivals in the north, south and east from Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4. Mount Sterling kicks off festivities with its Community Days Festival, which starts Friday at noon at Veterans Field, located on 24 N. High St. In addition to carnival rides and fair food, events include a chili cook off at 4 p.m. and the Little Mister and Miss Firecracker contest from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, followed on Saturday by a 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. car show at Dairy Freeze on London Street, Rock 'n' Roll Trivia with Village Council member David Timmons and his brother John at the community center from 2-4 p.m. and a visit by the Newport Aquarium from 6-8 p.m., featuring penguins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.