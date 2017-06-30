Madison County Fourth of July 2017

Madison County Fourth of July 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: The Madison Press

Madison County is celebrating America's Independence Day for five days, with festivals in the north, south and east from Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4. Mount Sterling kicks off festivities with its Community Days Festival, which starts Friday at noon at Veterans Field, located on 24 N. High St. In addition to carnival rides and fair food, events include a chili cook off at 4 p.m. and the Little Mister and Miss Firecracker contest from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, followed on Saturday by a 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. car show at Dairy Freeze on London Street, Rock 'n' Roll Trivia with Village Council member David Timmons and his brother John at the community center from 2-4 p.m. and a visit by the Newport Aquarium from 6-8 p.m., featuring penguins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angel Lopez 10 hr Keep it white 3
Sarah Burris Wed Alt Right 1
News Officer terminated in West Jeff (Jul '13) Jun 30 AceCooper 4
Ashley long (Dec '16) Jun 26 Corianne 2
Katie Bevens Jun 20 Wonderer 1
Any poker games in London? (Apr '16) Jun 14 Londonboy 2
Keep your children away from Rodney Derreberry Jun 10 Guest 1
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,617 • Total comments across all topics: 282,288,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC