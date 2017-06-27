Londoner accused of running drug lab heads to trial

David Sias, 32, of London, is planning on going to trial over charges of illegal manufacturing of meth, a first-degree felony, illegal assembly of the chemicals to make meth, a second-degree felony, and possession of meth, also a second-degree felony. A trial date is yet to be set due to the revelation by Sias to Fox that he had more witnesses for the attorney to interview for the case.

