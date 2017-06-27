Londoner accused of running drug lab heads to trial
David Sias, 32, of London, is planning on going to trial over charges of illegal manufacturing of meth, a first-degree felony, illegal assembly of the chemicals to make meth, a second-degree felony, and possession of meth, also a second-degree felony. A trial date is yet to be set due to the revelation by Sias to Fox that he had more witnesses for the attorney to interview for the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley long (Dec '16)
|Mon
|Corianne
|2
|Katie Bevens
|Jun 20
|Wonderer
|1
|Any poker games in London? (Apr '16)
|Jun 14
|Londonboy
|2
|Keep your children away from Rodney Derreberry
|Jun 10
|Guest
|1
|Worked as a carnie
|Jun 5
|Help
|1
|Wanted
|Jun 3
|Godschild
|1
|Dwight jones (Jul '13)
|May '17
|CJeffers
|2
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC