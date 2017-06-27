Londoner accused of running drug lab ...

Londoner accused of running drug lab heads to trial

David Sias, 32, of London, is planning on going to trial over charges of illegal manufacturing of meth, a first-degree felony, illegal assembly of the chemicals to make meth, a second-degree felony, and possession of meth, also a second-degree felony. A trial date is yet to be set due to the revelation by Sias to Fox that he had more witnesses for the attorney to interview for the case.

