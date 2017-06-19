London High-Rise Fire: Death Toll Rea...

London High-Rise Fire: Death Toll Reaches 79

Monday Jun 19 Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

British authorities can now confirm that 79 people are dead or missing after last week's fire at a high-rise apartment building in London. The police commander released a statement putting the death toll number at 79, which was up from an earlier figure of 58. Investigators are considering criminal charges against the building's managers who are accused of neglecting the building for years.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Madison County was issued at June 23 at 10:46AM EDT

London, OH

