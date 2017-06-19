London High-Rise Fire: Death Toll Reaches 79
British authorities can now confirm that 79 people are dead or missing after last week's fire at a high-rise apartment building in London. The police commander released a statement putting the death toll number at 79, which was up from an earlier figure of 58. Investigators are considering criminal charges against the building's managers who are accused of neglecting the building for years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katie Bevens
|Jun 20
|Wonderer
|1
|Any poker games in London? (Apr '16)
|Jun 14
|Londonboy
|2
|Keep your children away from Rodney Derreberry
|Jun 10
|Guest
|1
|Worked as a carnie
|Jun 5
|Help
|1
|Wanted
|Jun 3
|Godschild
|1
|Dwight jones (Jul '13)
|May 27
|CJeffers
|2
|who knws Willie jeffers aka bub (Apr '13)
|May 27
|CJeffers
|5
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC