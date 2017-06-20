London copes with deep divisions afte...

London copes with deep divisions after attacks, tower fire

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: TheCourier.com

But some pedestrians walking the bridge over the River Thames each day say they find themselves glancing at the passing traffic and wondering: Is that the one? Is that the one that's going to swerve my way? The one whose driver wants to kill me for reasons I'll never quite grasp? "Of course I do think about it every day," said 55-year-old Phil ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katie Bevens 3 hr Wonderer 1
Any poker games in London? (Apr '16) Jun 14 Londonboy 2
Keep your children away from Rodney Derreberry Jun 10 Guest 1
Worked as a carnie Jun 5 Help 1
Wanted Jun 3 Godschild 1
Dwight jones (Jul '13) May 27 CJeffers 2
who knws Willie jeffers aka bub (Apr '13) May 27 CJeffers 5
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,083 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC