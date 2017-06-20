London copes with deep divisions after attacks, tower fire
But some pedestrians walking the bridge over the River Thames each day say they find themselves glancing at the passing traffic and wondering: Is that the one? Is that the one that's going to swerve my way? The one whose driver wants to kill me for reasons I'll never quite grasp? "Of course I do think about it every day," said 55-year-old Phil ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katie Bevens
|3 hr
|Wonderer
|1
|Any poker games in London? (Apr '16)
|Jun 14
|Londonboy
|2
|Keep your children away from Rodney Derreberry
|Jun 10
|Guest
|1
|Worked as a carnie
|Jun 5
|Help
|1
|Wanted
|Jun 3
|Godschild
|1
|Dwight jones (Jul '13)
|May 27
|CJeffers
|2
|who knws Willie jeffers aka bub (Apr '13)
|May 27
|CJeffers
|5
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC