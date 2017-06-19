London City Schools hires new elementary principal
London Elementary School is in a period of transition as the school's principal retires and a new administrator takes on the role for the 2017-2018 school year. The retirement of Principal Carol Daniels was approved by the London City Schools Board of Education Tuesday, as well as the hiring of her successor, Tabitha Wilburn.
