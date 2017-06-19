London City Schools hires new element...

London City Schools hires new elementary principal

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: The Madison Press

London Elementary School is in a period of transition as the school's principal retires and a new administrator takes on the role for the 2017-2018 school year. The retirement of Principal Carol Daniels was approved by the London City Schools Board of Education Tuesday, as well as the hiring of her successor, Tabitha Wilburn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katie Bevens Jun 20 Wonderer 1
Any poker games in London? (Apr '16) Jun 14 Londonboy 2
Keep your children away from Rodney Derreberry Jun 10 Guest 1
Worked as a carnie Jun 5 Help 1
Wanted Jun 3 Godschild 1
Dwight jones (Jul '13) May 27 CJeffers 2
who knws Willie jeffers aka bub (Apr '13) May 27 CJeffers 5
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,735 • Total comments across all topics: 281,980,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC