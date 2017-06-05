London Bridge: British police responda

Saturday Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

British police responded to reports late Saturday of multiple security incidents across London as a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge, killing at least one person. There were also reports of a stabbing incident and gunshots in nearby Borough Market, and in the Vauxhall area of the capital.

