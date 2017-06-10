How you can "Get to" Michael Ray's new single a little early

The Lincoln Jour... -- James Thomas Hodgkinson, the 66-year-old home inspector from Bellville, Illinois, who was killed Wednesday after firing on Republican congressmen practici... -- Prince Harry made an unscheduled visit to the newly reopened Borough Market Thursday to praise Londoners for their resilience after the June 3 terror attack." The s... Two of the biggest names in the dairy and livestock artificial insemination industry will soon be joining forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.