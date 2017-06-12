Hill's work showcased at Ovation Festival
Delaney Hill of London was among over 180 students whose exceptional academic work was showcased during Baldwin Wallace University's Ovation Festival. Now in its 10th year, Ovation is a 10-day festival that recognizes student success in research and scholarship, the arts, experiential learning and leadership, and athletics.
