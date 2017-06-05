Former Madison County Pastor preaches for 66 years
Rev. Raymond McDaniel Jr. sits with his wife Shirley at their Reynoldsburg church, the East Columbus Church of Christ in Christian Union. Since the 1950s Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worked as a carnie
|Jun 5
|Help
|1
|Wanted
|Jun 3
|Godschild
|1
|Dwight jones (Jul '13)
|May 27
|CJeffers
|2
|who knws Willie jeffers aka bub (Apr '13)
|May 27
|CJeffers
|5
|Christine hiles????? (Sep '16)
|May 16
|Forlove
|6
|Stanley electric (Mar '16)
|May '17
|Knowitalls
|5
|Tri-County Jail inmate escapes -
|Apr '17
|Jmony
|1
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC