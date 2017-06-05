Former Madison County Pastor preaches...

Former Madison County Pastor preaches for 66 years

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: The Madison Press

Rev. Raymond McDaniel Jr. sits with his wife Shirley at their Reynoldsburg church, the East Columbus Church of Christ in Christian Union. Since the 1950s Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worked as a carnie Jun 5 Help 1
Wanted Jun 3 Godschild 1
Dwight jones (Jul '13) May 27 CJeffers 2
who knws Willie jeffers aka bub (Apr '13) May 27 CJeffers 5
Christine hiles????? (Sep '16) May 16 Forlove 6
Stanley electric (Mar '16) May '17 Knowitalls 5
News Tri-County Jail inmate escapes - Apr '17 Jmony 1
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,418 • Total comments across all topics: 281,630,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC