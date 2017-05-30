Escapee appears in court for 2013 cha...

Escapee appears in court for 2013 charges

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Madison Press

A woman hiding from Madison County authorities for four years appeared in court on her old charges, plus new ones for escaping the law. Amanda K. Jones, 36, was arraigned for two cases, one from 2013 where she was charged with two counts of passing bad checks, both fifth degree felonies as well as two charges of escape from custody, one a third degree felony and the other a fifth degree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dwight jones (Jul '13) May 27 CJeffers 2
who knws Willie jeffers aka bub (Apr '13) May 27 CJeffers 5
Christine hiles????? (Sep '16) May 16 Forlove 6
Stanley electric (Mar '16) May 6 Knowitalls 5
News Tri-County Jail inmate escapes - Apr '17 Jmony 1
Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12) Apr '17 Viciousslimteen 214
Troy Simmons? Apr '17 anon 2
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,218 • Total comments across all topics: 281,478,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC