Escapee appears in court for 2013 charges

A woman hiding from Madison County authorities for four years appeared in court on her old charges, plus new ones for escaping the law. Amanda K. Jones, 36, was arraigned for two cases, one from 2013 where she was charged with two counts of passing bad checks, both fifth degree felonies as well as two charges of escape from custody, one a third degree felony and the other a fifth degree.

