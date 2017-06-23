Doyle Neel, from the Class of '37, ho...

Doyle Neel, from the Class of '37, holds his graduation picture at the New London Alumni Celebrat...

The 126th annual New London High School Alumni Celebration took place June 17 in the school cafetorium with 238 graduates and friends attending. Mary Jo Paramore, Class of '66 and president of the Alumni Association, served as the emcee for the event.

