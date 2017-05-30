Birth announcements
Kaylob Caudill and Brianna Ryan , of London, announce the birth of a son, Karson Michael Caudill, born Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Madison Health in London. Paternal great-grandparents are Cindy and Wade Mayabb of London, Dave and Jean Suntheimer of London and the late Lelon Caudill.
