Birth announcements

Kaylob Caudill and Brianna Ryan , of London, announce the birth of a son, Karson Michael Caudill, born Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Madison Health in London. Paternal great-grandparents are Cindy and Wade Mayabb of London, Dave and Jean Suntheimer of London and the late Lelon Caudill.

