60 London High-Rise Buildings Fail Fire Safety Tests After Grenfell Disaster
Fallout from this month's catastrophic apartment tower fire keeps spreading across the UK, with more inspection failures and an order to vacate unsafe apartment buildings. All 60 high-rise buildings that have been tested so far for fire-resistant cladding have failed, a UK government spokesman told CNN on Sunday.
