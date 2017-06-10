10 for Today: Wednesday, June 14

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. DEADLY FIRE RIPS THROUGH LONDON HIGH-RISE Fire sweeps through a 24-story apartment building in west London, killing an unknown number of people and sending more than 50 people to area hospitals, officials say. The attorney general denies having an undisclosed meeting with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. and rejects any claim of misconduct in the ouster of FBI Director James Comey.

