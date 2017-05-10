Wrestling icon 'X-Pac' arrested for meth, weed at LA airport
Professional wrestler "X-Pac" has been arrested in Los Angeles after authorities say he tried to board a flight to London with methamphetamine and marijuana. Los Angeles Airport Police say Tuesday the popular wrestler, whose real name is Sean Michael Waltman, was arrested Sunday after being stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.
