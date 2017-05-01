Will shooting range go to a vote tonight?a oeA yes vote doesna t...
For several months, council members and the public have discussed the possible change to the Norwalk codified ordinances pertaining to firing ranges. Essentially, changing them would allow conditional usage for the proposed Gunners Haven in the heavy manufacturing district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stanley electric (Mar '16)
|May 6
|Knowitalls
|5
|Tri-County Jail inmate escapes -
|Apr 29
|Jmony
|1
|Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12)
|Apr 29
|Viciousslimteen
|214
|Troy Simmons?
|Apr '17
|anon
|2
|sheila jarrett (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|u only wish u kne...
|2
|Who do you support for State House in Ohio (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|State pharrt
|7
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC