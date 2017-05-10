UK jury finds student guilty of planting bomb on London Tube
A university student with an interest in weapons and extremism has been found guilty of planting a home-made bomb on a busy London subway train. Damon Smith, 20, faces years in jail after a jury found him guilty Wednesday of building an explosive device at home using a 2-pound clock bought from a supermarket.
