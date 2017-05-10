The rural life advantage

The rural life advantage

Wednesday May 10

In the last few weeks I visited the farms of two rural Ohio families for feature articles in the agriculture publication Rural Life Today. In both cases, and I suspect in the cases for most folks who live in rural Ohio and rural America, they are rural residents by choice.

