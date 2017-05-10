The Latest: Paris museum reopened aft...

The Latest: Paris museum reopened after Election Day alert

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: The Madison Press

The Latest on France's presidential runoff between centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen : The courtyard outside the Louvre museum in Paris has reopened after a brief security scare prompted an evacuation of the site where French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron plans to celebrate election night. Explosives experts have left the site after a suspicious bag prompted the evacuation on Sunday of a few hundred people, primarily journalists preparing for Macron event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stanley electric (Mar '16) May 6 Knowitalls 5
News Tri-County Jail inmate escapes - Apr 29 Jmony 1
Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12) Apr 29 Viciousslimteen 214
Troy Simmons? Apr '17 anon 2
sheila jarrett (Sep '16) Apr '17 u only wish u kne... 2
Election Who do you support for State House in Ohio (Dis... (Oct '10) Mar '17 State pharrt 7
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,081 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC