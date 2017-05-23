Russell appointed London Council president
A new president of the London City Council was appointed by the mayor after the previous president left her position to become acting law director. "After a lot of deliberation and consulting with others I have decided to appoint Joseph Russell to the position of London City Council President," said Mayor Pat Closser, in a written statement.
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christine hiles????? (Sep '16)
|May 16
|Forlove
|6
|Stanley electric (Mar '16)
|May 6
|Knowitalls
|5
|Tri-County Jail inmate escapes -
|Apr 29
|Jmony
|1
|Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12)
|Apr 29
|Viciousslimteen
|214
|Troy Simmons?
|Apr '17
|anon
|2
|sheila jarrett (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|u only wish u kne...
|2
|Who do you support for State House in Ohio (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|State pharrt
|7
