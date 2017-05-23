Russell appointed London Council pres...

Russell appointed London Council president

Monday May 15 Read more: The Madison Press

A new president of the London City Council was appointed by the mayor after the previous president left her position to become acting law director. "After a lot of deliberation and consulting with others I have decided to appoint Joseph Russell to the position of London City Council President," said Mayor Pat Closser, in a written statement.

