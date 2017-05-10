Royal relationship: Meghan Markle at Prince Harry polo match
American actress Meghan Markle has attended a celebrity polo match near London where Prince Harry was playing, increasing British press speculation about their relationship. Photographs from Saturday's Audi Polo Challenge in Coworth Park, 26 miles west of London, showed Markle on the sidelines.
