Nigeria leader meets Chibok girls, leaves for medical trip

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari expressed joy Sunday night at meeting with the 82 Chibok schoolgirls newly freed from Boko Haram extremists - then jolted the country by announcing he was leaving for London immediately for medical checkups as fears for his health continue. "We've always made it clear that we will do everything in our power to ensure the freedom & safe return of our daughters" and all captives of Boko Haram, Buhari said on his Twitter account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.