London mayor reads to Fairhaven

Wednesday May 10

It is story time for the preschool students at Fairhaven School as London Mayor Pat Closser reads "The Tiny Seed," the children's book by Eric Carle, on Thursday, May 4. Starting in September 2016, a series began where various members of the Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities staff and community members have read to the children weekly on Thursdays throughout the school year.

