Jaclynn Hipp and Travis Missler

Jaclynn Hipp and Travis Missler

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 21 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The bride-elect, a Norwalk native currently living in Columbus, is the daughter of John and Rachel Hipp, of Norwalk. She graduated from Norwalk High School in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dwight jones (Jul '13) May 27 CJeffers 2
who knws Willie jeffers aka bub (Apr '13) May 27 CJeffers 5
Christine hiles????? (Sep '16) May 16 Forlove 6
Stanley electric (Mar '16) May 6 Knowitalls 5
News Tri-County Jail inmate escapes - Apr '17 Jmony 1
Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12) Apr '17 Viciousslimteen 214
Troy Simmons? Apr '17 anon 2
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Al Franken
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,682 • Total comments across all topics: 281,447,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC