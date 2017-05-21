Jaclynn Hipp and Travis Missler
The bride-elect, a Norwalk native currently living in Columbus, is the daughter of John and Rachel Hipp, of Norwalk. She graduated from Norwalk High School in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dwight jones (Jul '13)
|May 27
|CJeffers
|2
|who knws Willie jeffers aka bub (Apr '13)
|May 27
|CJeffers
|5
|Christine hiles????? (Sep '16)
|May 16
|Forlove
|6
|Stanley electric (Mar '16)
|May 6
|Knowitalls
|5
|Tri-County Jail inmate escapes -
|Apr '17
|Jmony
|1
|Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Viciousslimteen
|214
|Troy Simmons?
|Apr '17
|anon
|2
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC