Hackett honored for contributions to Ohio National Guard
State Senator Bob Hackett was named the recipient of the 2017 Charles Dick Award for Legislative Excellence by the Board of Officers and Trustees of the Ohio National Guard May 10. "I am truly honored to accept this award," said Senator Hackett. "The Ohio National Guard works hard to defend and protect the freedoms of all Ohioans.
Read more at The Madison Press.
