Former felon not returned gun rights

A London man swears he's changed and should be given his right to bear arms back after being denied due to felonies in the '90s. Bradley Gummere, 57, of London, was heard in civil court, between the criminal proceedings Friday morning, asking for "relief from disability" in other words, a return of his rights to bear arms so he can go hunting with friends.

