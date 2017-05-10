Former felon not returned gun rights -
A London man swears he's changed and should be given his right to bear arms back after being denied due to felonies in the '90s. Bradley Gummere, 57, of London, was heard in civil court, between the criminal proceedings Friday morning, asking for "relief from disability" in other words, a return of his rights to bear arms so he can go hunting with friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stanley electric (Mar '16)
|May 6
|Knowitalls
|5
|Tri-County Jail inmate escapes -
|Apr 29
|Jmony
|1
|Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12)
|Apr 29
|Viciousslimteen
|214
|Troy Simmons?
|Apr '17
|anon
|2
|sheila jarrett (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|u only wish u kne...
|2
|Who do you support for State House in Ohio (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|State pharrt
|7
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC