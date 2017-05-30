Flag ceremony honors local veterans
The Vietnam Veterans Chapter 746 of London held a flag ceremony Friday at the Bluebird Retirement Community on U.S. Route 56 SW. Members Dave Cunningham, Carl Fry and John Cunningham are pictured raising the new flag after retiring the old one.
