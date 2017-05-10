Babysitter gets 3-month sentence in childa s death
A Madison County judge sentenced a babysitter to three months in jail and five years of community control for the accidental death of a 7-month-old boy she was caring for last year. Common Pleas Court Judge Eamon Costello noted Jessica "Nikki" Carter's remorse and lack of criminal history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stanley electric (Mar '16)
|May 6
|Knowitalls
|5
|Tri-County Jail inmate escapes -
|Apr 29
|Jmony
|1
|Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12)
|Apr 29
|Viciousslimteen
|214
|Troy Simmons?
|Apr '17
|anon
|2
|sheila jarrett (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|u only wish u kne...
|2
|Who do you support for State House in Ohio (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|State pharrt
|7
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC