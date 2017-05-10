Pentagon: 45 civilians killed by coal...

Pentagon: 45 civilians killed by coalition strikes

Sunday Apr 30

Investigations conducted during the month of March reveal that U.S.-led coalition airstrikes targeting the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria killed 45 civilians, mostly in and around the Iraqi city of Mosul, according to a Pentagon statement released Sunday. In each incident, the Pentagon said "all feasible precautions were taken," but the strikes still resulted in "unintentional" loss of civilian life.

