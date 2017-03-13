Yahoo breach spotlights links between Russian spies, hackers

A U.S. indictment of two Russian intelligence agents and two hackers alleged to have stolen more than half a billion U.S. email accounts in 2014 has cast a spotlight on the intertwining of the Russian security services and the murky digital underworld. The officers of the powerful FSB, Russia's Federal Security Service, are accused of employing cybercriminals to access Yahoo's systems and steal data on millions of ordinary users as well as U.S. and Russian officials, Russian journalists and executives at large companies.

