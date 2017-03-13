Yahoo breach spotlights links between...

Yahoo breach spotlights links between Russian spies, hackers

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: The Madison Press

A U.S. indictment of two Russian intelligence agents and two hackers alleged to have stolen more than half a billion U.S. email accounts in 2014 has cast a spotlight on the intertwining of the Russian security services and the murky digital underworld. The officers of the powerful FSB, Russia's Federal Security Service, are accused of employing cybercriminals to access Yahoo's systems and steal data on millions of ordinary users as well as U.S. and Russian officials, Russian journalists and executives at large companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angel Lopez 7 hr Jennifer 1
Martin Payne (Jan '15) Mar 8 Jake 5
News Former Madison-Plains coach pleads guilty to se... (Sep '10) Feb 28 coffee tea or me 57
News Madison Memories: London's Gallery on High exhi... Feb 23 Big Johnson 1
Name of rebuilt auto lot outside of Columbus. Feb 23 The Old Cr0w 1
Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16) Feb 23 Frank rizzo 3
Is marc davis a idiot? Feb 22 Big bad bob 1
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,586,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC