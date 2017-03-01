Welcome to your new office: A strange...

Welcome to your new office: A stranger's living room

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Madison Press

Claire Brynteson had a house, a job and a dining table that was empty once she got her three children out the door every morning. When she received a flyer telling her she could make money by renting seats at the table to people looking for short-term office space, she jumped at the chance to list its virtues on the Spacehop website - where Airbnb meets the laptop entrepreneur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Madison-Plains coach pleads guilty to se... (Sep '10) Tue coffee tea or me 57
News Madison Memories: London's Gallery on High exhi... Feb 23 Big Johnson 1
Name of rebuilt auto lot outside of Columbus. Feb 23 The Old Cr0w 1
Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16) Feb 23 Frank rizzo 3
Is marc davis a idiot? Feb 22 Big bad bob 1
piece of shit!!! (Apr '15) Feb 14 Bossedup 2
Anyone Feb 7 Just wondering 1
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Space Station
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,026 • Total comments across all topics: 279,248,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC