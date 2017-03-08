US aluminum group files trade complaint against China
American aluminum producers have filed a complaint accusing Chinese smelters of exporting at improperly low prices in the first case of its kind for the administration of President Donald Trump. An industry group, the Aluminum Association, said it filed the case Thursday with U.S. regulators accusing Chinese producers of receiving improper subsidies and selling at unfairly low prices that hurt foreign competitors.
