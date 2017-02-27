UN sees bird flu changes but calls ri...

UN sees bird flu changes but calls risk of people spread low

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Madison Press

The World Health Organization says it has noticed changes in the bird flu virus now spreading in China, but says the risk of the disease spreading easily between people remains low. The genetic mutations have been seen from birds and infected people, but because flu viruses change constantly, experts aren't exactly sure how significant the differences may be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Madison-Plains coach pleads guilty to se... (Sep '10) 16 hr coffee tea or me 57
News Madison Memories: London's Gallery on High exhi... Feb 23 Big Johnson 1
Name of rebuilt auto lot outside of Columbus. Feb 23 The Old Cr0w 1
Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16) Feb 23 Frank rizzo 3
Is marc davis a idiot? Feb 22 Big bad bob 1
piece of shit!!! (Apr '15) Feb 14 Bossedup 2
Anyone Feb 7 Just wondering 1
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,987 • Total comments across all topics: 279,231,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC