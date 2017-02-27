UN sees bird flu changes but calls risk of people spread low
The World Health Organization says it has noticed changes in the bird flu virus now spreading in China, but says the risk of the disease spreading easily between people remains low. The genetic mutations have been seen from birds and infected people, but because flu viruses change constantly, experts aren't exactly sure how significant the differences may be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Madison-Plains coach pleads guilty to se... (Sep '10)
|16 hr
|coffee tea or me
|57
|Madison Memories: London's Gallery on High exhi...
|Feb 23
|Big Johnson
|1
|Name of rebuilt auto lot outside of Columbus.
|Feb 23
|The Old Cr0w
|1
|Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16)
|Feb 23
|Frank rizzo
|3
|Is marc davis a idiot?
|Feb 22
|Big bad bob
|1
|piece of shit!!! (Apr '15)
|Feb 14
|Bossedup
|2
|Anyone
|Feb 7
|Just wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC