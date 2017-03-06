UK treasury chief to take cautious approach in budget
Britain's Treasury chief is set to deliver an upbeat message on the economy when he unveils the new budget Wednesday - but remain cautious on new spending amid uncertainty over the exit from the European Union. Philip Hammond said he will outline his plan for the 2017-18 fiscal year laying out what the government believes will be the foundations for a "stronger, fairer, better Britain" outside the EU.
