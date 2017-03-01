The Latest: N. Korean envoy rejects M...

The Latest: N. Korean envoy rejects Malaysian autopsy

The Latest on the investigation into the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, in Malaysia : A North Korean envoy says a heart attack likely killed Kim Jong Nam, not VX nerve agent as a Malaysia autopsy showed. Ri Tong Il, the former North Korean deputy ambassador to the United Nations, told reporters Thursday that the victim took medication for heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.

