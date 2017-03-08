Somalia: Media worker wounded in car ...

Somalia: Media worker wounded in car bomb blast in capital

A journalist says a technician with his television station has been wounded in a car bomb blast in Somalia's capital. Abdiaziz Ibrahim, a Somali journalist with London-based Universal TV, says technician Abdihamid Karzai was seriously injured when a bomb planted in his car exploded in a market in Mogadishu's Hamarweyne district.

