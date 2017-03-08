Resident banned from Madison-Plains board meetings after shooting threat -
A resident has been banned from attending Madison-Plains school board meetings after comments he made were interpreted as a threat on the superintendent's life. During the public comments section of the board meeting on Feb. 21, Joe Myers, who frequently attends the board meetings, raised his usual concerns on handicapped accessibility, infrastructure and the contents of the school library.
