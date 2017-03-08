Nigeria president returns after weeks...

Nigeria president returns after weeks on medical leave

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: The Madison Press

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country on Friday after a medical leave of a month and a half that raised questions about his health and some calls for his replacement, but he made clear that whatever was ailing him was not yet over. Buhari told reporters that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would remain in charge of Africa's most populous nation over the weekend, and he revealed the first details of his health condition, including blood transfusions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martin Payne (Jan '15) Wed Jake 5
News Former Madison-Plains coach pleads guilty to se... (Sep '10) Feb 28 coffee tea or me 57
News Madison Memories: London's Gallery on High exhi... Feb 23 Big Johnson 1
Name of rebuilt auto lot outside of Columbus. Feb 23 The Old Cr0w 1
Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16) Feb 23 Frank rizzo 3
Is marc davis a idiot? Feb 22 Big bad bob 1
piece of shit!!! (Apr '15) Feb 14 Bossedup 2
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,682 • Total comments across all topics: 279,443,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC