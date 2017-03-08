Nigeria president returns after weeks on medical leave

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country on Friday after a medical leave of a month and a half that raised questions about his health and some calls for his replacement, but he made clear that whatever was ailing him was not yet over. Buhari told reporters that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would remain in charge of Africa's most populous nation over the weekend, and he revealed the first details of his health condition, including blood transfusions.

