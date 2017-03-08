Lost duties on Chinese goods through UK cost EU some $2.1B
Customs fraud on apparel brought from China to mainland Europe through Britain has cost European Union states billions of euros, according to the EU's anti-fraud office, which recommends billing London some $2.1 billion in lost duties. The European Anti-Fraud Office said Wednesday that from 2013 to 2016, criminals evaded customs duties with false invoices and wrong declarations upon arrival in the U.K. The textiles and shoes shipped from China were in fact destined for black market sales on the European mainland.
