London neighborhood evacuated after WWII German bomb found
A British Army bomb disposal team has been called in to dispose of a 500-pound World War II bomb found buried on a building site in northwest London. Schools, businesses and homes were evacuated and roads closed as experts from the Army's Royal Engineers worked from early Friday to make the German bomb safe.
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Madison-Plains coach pleads guilty to se... (Sep '10)
|Tue
|coffee tea or me
|57
|Madison Memories: London's Gallery on High exhi...
|Feb 23
|Big Johnson
|1
|Name of rebuilt auto lot outside of Columbus.
|Feb 23
|The Old Cr0w
|1
|Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16)
|Feb 23
|Frank rizzo
|3
|Is marc davis a idiot?
|Feb 22
|Big bad bob
|1
|piece of shit!!! (Apr '15)
|Feb 14
|Bossedup
|2
|Anyone
|Feb 7
|Just wondering
|1
