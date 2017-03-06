Kristen Stewart explains why she went...

Kristen Stewart explains why she went public about love life

1 hr ago Read more: The Madison Press

Kristen Stewart used to fight like heck to keep her private life private, including her relationship with her "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattinson, but then she came to grips with her celebrity status. In July, she revealed for the first time that she had an on-again, off-again girlfriend, followed most recently by her first hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live," when she joked in a swipe at Republican President Donald Trump, "I'm, like, so gay, dude."

