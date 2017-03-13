Former MaCI secretary gets prison for...

Former MaCI secretary gets prison for sneaking drugs to inmate boyfriend

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: The Madison Press

Kelly Watkins, 51, of West Jefferson, was working as a secretary at the prison on Valentine's Day in 2015 when an inmate approached her and asked "what her man was doing for her" that day, according to Watkins' attorney, Brian Joslyn. The relationship was discovered when the inmate was caught smoking a cigarette on the yard, which led to a search that revealed he had Xanax in his possession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martin Payne (Jan '15) Mar 8 Jake 5
News Former Madison-Plains coach pleads guilty to se... (Sep '10) Feb 28 coffee tea or me 57
News Madison Memories: London's Gallery on High exhi... Feb 23 Big Johnson 1
Name of rebuilt auto lot outside of Columbus. Feb 23 The Old Cr0w 1
Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16) Feb 23 Frank rizzo 3
Is marc davis a idiot? Feb 22 Big bad bob 1
piece of shit!!! (Apr '15) Feb 14 Bossedup 2
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,402 • Total comments across all topics: 279,574,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC