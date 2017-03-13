Former MaCI secretary gets prison for sneaking drugs to inmate boyfriend
Kelly Watkins, 51, of West Jefferson, was working as a secretary at the prison on Valentine's Day in 2015 when an inmate approached her and asked "what her man was doing for her" that day, according to Watkins' attorney, Brian Joslyn. The relationship was discovered when the inmate was caught smoking a cigarette on the yard, which led to a search that revealed he had Xanax in his possession.
