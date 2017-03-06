Forbidden Forest: Spooky new 'Harry Potter' exhibit to open
The wizarding world held a reunion of sorts Wednesday as some veterans of the blockbuster "Harry Potter" film series gathered at the site just north of London where the films were made. There was Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy, Evanna Lynch, aka Luna Lovegood in the films, and Aragog - the machine which made a very convincing, somewhat sinister giant spider.
