Fed rate decision keeps stock markets in check
Stock markets in Europe and Wall Street futures eked out modest gains Wednesday ahead of an expected interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve. KEEPING SCORE: In Europe, the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was up 0.2 percent at 7,373 while Germany's DAX was flat at 11,987.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Payne (Jan '15)
|Mar 8
|Jake
|5
|Former Madison-Plains coach pleads guilty to se... (Sep '10)
|Feb 28
|coffee tea or me
|57
|Madison Memories: London's Gallery on High exhi...
|Feb 23
|Big Johnson
|1
|Name of rebuilt auto lot outside of Columbus.
|Feb 23
|The Old Cr0w
|1
|Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16)
|Feb 23
|Frank rizzo
|3
|Is marc davis a idiot?
|Feb 22
|Big bad bob
|1
|piece of shit!!! (Apr '15)
|Feb 14
|Bossedup
|2
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC