Dutch leader says Brexit puts Britain in deep trouble
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday questioned British optimism that departing the European Union will lead to a brighter future, saying the United Kingdom could be in for "potentially irreparable harm." In unusually frank terms toward a longstanding allied nation, Rutte said Britain's economic growth has remained good since last year's Brexit vote only because the pound has sunk.
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Payne (Jan '15)
|Mar 8
|Jake
|5
|Former Madison-Plains coach pleads guilty to se... (Sep '10)
|Feb 28
|coffee tea or me
|57
|Madison Memories: London's Gallery on High exhi...
|Feb 23
|Big Johnson
|1
|Name of rebuilt auto lot outside of Columbus.
|Feb 23
|The Old Cr0w
|1
|Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16)
|Feb 23
|Frank rizzo
|3
|Is marc davis a idiot?
|Feb 22
|Big bad bob
|1
|piece of shit!!! (Apr '15)
|Feb 14
|Bossedup
|2
