Columbus family reunited with cat found in London after missing five months -
A cat brought to a London veterinarian has found its way home after going missing five months ago in Columbus. The feline was brought to Sheffield Veterinary Hospital last week by a London resident who found it on her property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Madison-Plains coach pleads guilty to se... (Sep '10)
|Feb 28
|coffee tea or me
|57
|Madison Memories: London's Gallery on High exhi...
|Feb 23
|Big Johnson
|1
|Name of rebuilt auto lot outside of Columbus.
|Feb 23
|The Old Cr0w
|1
|Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16)
|Feb 23
|Frank rizzo
|3
|Is marc davis a idiot?
|Feb 22
|Big bad bob
|1
|piece of shit!!! (Apr '15)
|Feb 14
|Bossedup
|2
|Anyone
|Feb 7
|Just wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC