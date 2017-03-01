Blue is the color of the season at Pa...

Blue is the color of the season at Paris Fashion Week

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Madison Press

It's no secret that politics infuses fashion - and some critics are interpreting the current mania for blue at Paris Fashion Week as a statement of "the blues" about the perceived rise of nationalism across Europe and America. France's culture minister told The AP this week that the Parisian fashion industry - that relies on foreign talent - is under threat owing to the rise of nationalism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Madison-Plains coach pleads guilty to se... (Sep '10) Feb 28 coffee tea or me 57
News Madison Memories: London's Gallery on High exhi... Feb 23 Big Johnson 1
Name of rebuilt auto lot outside of Columbus. Feb 23 The Old Cr0w 1
Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16) Feb 23 Frank rizzo 3
Is marc davis a idiot? Feb 22 Big bad bob 1
piece of shit!!! (Apr '15) Feb 14 Bossedup 2
Anyone Feb 7 Just wondering 1
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,376 • Total comments across all topics: 279,331,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC