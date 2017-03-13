Birth announcments
Taylor and Sara Noble , of London, announce the birth of a daughter, Coraline Elizabeth Noble, born Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Madison Health in London. David and Julie Harris , of London, announce the birth of a daughter, Emma Harris, born Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Madison Health in London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Payne (Jan '15)
|Mar 8
|Jake
|5
|Former Madison-Plains coach pleads guilty to se... (Sep '10)
|Feb 28
|coffee tea or me
|57
|Madison Memories: London's Gallery on High exhi...
|Feb 23
|Big Johnson
|1
|Name of rebuilt auto lot outside of Columbus.
|Feb 23
|The Old Cr0w
|1
|Who has the tightest butthole in London? (Jul '16)
|Feb 23
|Frank rizzo
|3
|Is marc davis a idiot?
|Feb 22
|Big bad bob
|1
|piece of shit!!! (Apr '15)
|Feb 14
|Bossedup
|2
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC