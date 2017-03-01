Bahrain files lawsuit to dissolve secular political party
Bahrain's government filed a lawsuit Monday to dissolve a secular political party, the second-such organization it has targeted in the last year as part of an intense crackdown on opposition in the island nation. Meanwhile, a Bahraini activist who jumped on the king's car during a protest in London last year said two of his family members still on the island were arrested "to take their revenge on me."
